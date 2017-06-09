Air China flight almost crashed in Hong Kong because the pilot did not understand the air traffic controller

BANGKOK – The pilot of an Air China Airbus A320 aircraft almost crashed into a mountain in Hong Kong due to a mistake.

This happened last Sunday and according to ‘The Daily Mail’, the pilot made a wrong turn because he did not understand the instructions of the air traffic controller.

Shortly after the plane took off from Hong Kong International Airport, it made a sharp turn at about 3000 feet to avoid colliding with the Lantau Peak, which is 3,064 ft high.

According to the publication, the records indicate that the turn must be made after having reached the location of the Pearl River estuary.

Meanwhile, the airline has confirmed in a statement that the flight crew “had doubts” about the controller’s instructions during the takeoff.

No one was injured and the aircraft landed safely at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport two hours later.

-TN