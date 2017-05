A motorist allegedly attempted to flee the scene after hitting and killing a pedestrian in Nonthaburi’s Bang Bua Thong district on Friday morning, but his car then hit a motorcyclist before crashing into a power pole 500 metres away.

The pedestrian, Preecha Buttawong, 29, died at the scene. His body was hurled into the roadside on impact.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation