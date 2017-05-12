Six Big C bombing suspects detained

Friday, May 12, 2017
Security officials in the South have arrested and detained six persons they suspected to have connection with the Big C Pattani bombing and are still hunting for the bomber who is believed to still hiding in the country.

The bomber, Makorseng Ma-ae, 25, is the first suspect who police sought arrest warrant from the court after video footage on a CCTV cameras captured him hastily leaving the robbed pickup truck parked in front of Big C supercentre and picked up by a motorcycle.

By Thai PBS Reporters

