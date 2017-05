PHUKET: The Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police has expressed his concern following the bomb attacks at a Big C Supercentre in Pattani on Tuesday (May 9), but maintains that security in Phuket remains vigilant.

“I am very concerned about the security situation in Phuket, especially after the bomb attacks in Pattani,” Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen, Phuket’s leading police commander, told The Phuket News today (May 11).

Tanyaluk Sakoot,

The Phuket News