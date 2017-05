Authorities have given Facebook until Tuesday morning to remove 131 remaining posts by the Thai court order or face legal action.

The decision was made by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DE). The deadline was set at 10am, NBTC secretary-general Takorn Tantasith said on Thursday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUCHIT LEESA-NGUANSUK,

BANGKOK POST