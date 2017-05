A 24-year-old Thai man has admitted that he fatally beat his two-year-old stepson in Ubon Ratchathani province on May 6 because he was drunk and got angry at the boy’s constant crying, police say.

Provincial Police Region 3 deputy chief Pol Maj General Boonchan Nuansai said Jiran Pansuan, a former boxer, was arrested in Bangkok on Wednesday and taken to Nakhon Ratchasima for interrogation on Thursday.

