Over 20 Killed in Wall Collapse during Wedding Celebration in India

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – At least 22 people were killed at a wedding party in western India after a wall collapsed on the guests, police said.

The guests had taken shelter from a storm under a tin shack that adjoined the wall when it collapsed late on Wednesday, local police officer Anil Tank told AFP news agency.

“The wall and a tin shed attached to it at the marriage venue collapsed due to a storm,” said Tank, superintendent of police in Bharatpur, the district of Rajasthan state where the incident occurred.

The death toll included at least four children. Another 28 people were injured and have been taken to hospital, Tank added.

“The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals immediately and treatment was administered. One injured has been referred for SMS Hospital in Jaipur,” said Tank.

The incident took place nearly 200km south of the capital Delhi.

