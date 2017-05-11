Facebook con-men pose as Chumphon governor

CHUMPHON, 11th May 2017 (NNT) – The Governor of Chumphon is the second administrative chief whose Facebook page has been hacked by con-men.

Governor Narong Polla-iad has shown the media a sham Facebook page whose owner claimed to be him to cheat his followers out of money. The imposter was found to have tried to borrow 40,000 to 50,000 baht from those acquainted with the governor. But none of them fell victim to the trick.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil,

National News Bureau Of Thailand