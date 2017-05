BANGKOK, 11 May 2017 (NNT) – The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has imposed a regulation to classify Internet TV boxes as controlled equipment.

The regulation requires producers and importers of Internet TV boxes, such as Media Box, Android Box, Apple TV Box, TV Stick, HDMI Dongle, and Chromecast to apply for permission from the NBTC in accordance with Section 70 of the NBTC Act B.E.2008.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Suwit Rattiwan,

National News Bureau Of Thailand