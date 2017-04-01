Saturday, April 1, 2017
NBTC to expand hi-speed internet to all areas

Internet cloud network
TN Tech 0

BANGKOK, 1st April 2017 (NNT) – The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has announced its five-year strategy which entails a plan to expand broadband services and pursue its universal social obligation (USO) to remote areas across the country.

The NBTC plans to spend funds of 48 billion baht on increasing the reach of telecommunication networks in all communities to at least 98% by 2021, starting this year.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

TN
