Thailand Post sells stamps commemorating late King’s 70 years on the throne

Saturday, April 1, 2017
Royal Thai Mail post box
BANGKOK, 1st April 2017, (NNT) – Thailand Post Co., Ltd. is now selling sets of postal stamps commemorating the anniversary of His Majesty the late King’s 70 years since his accession to the throne, attracting a large number of stamp enthusiasts.

The Thai Post, which claims these stamps are the longest in the World, put the items on shelves at the ongoing National Book Fair at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. Each customer is allowed to purchase no more than 50 sets of the stamps.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Na-ark Rojanasuvan
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

