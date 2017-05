The driver of a passenger van was sentenced to four months imprisonment for inhaling crystal meth before driving.

The 34-year old driver of a passenger van for the Morchit-Ban Pae route, Mr Paiwan Namprapa, was arrested by police on February 20 at a checkpoint on Kamphaeng Phet road after a urine test showed positive result.

Thai PBS