Around 20 people have filed a complaint with the Crime Suppression Division (CSD), alleging they were duped into buying bogus discount vouchers for hotels and resorts.

The complainants, led by a Mahidol University music teacher Ngamta Nanthakhwang, went to the CSD Thursday to seek action against Chatchamon Janta, 38, a contracted employee working for the Department of Science Service’s (DSS) cooperative.

