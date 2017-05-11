DPM dismisses rumors of AOT chief getting fired

BANGKOK, 11 May 2017 (NNT) – Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam dismissed rumors of the Airports of Thailand (AOT) chief being fired.

He dismissed allegations that AOT President Nitinai Sirismatthakarn has been fired due to a conclusion of an anti-corruption committee, saying that the National Reform Steering Assembly had only invited the authorities to discuss the legitimacy of the extension of duty-free store licenses without touching on the alleged dismissal or rotation of any senior official.

