Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Home > News > Fees for airlines to be lifted at 5 airports

Fees for airlines to be lifted at 5 airports

Mae Hong Son airport
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 9 May 2017 (NNT) – The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) is seeking to encourage airlines to open more routes by waiving airport fees at 5 terminals starting this June 1.

CAAT Director Chula Sukmanop disclosed after a meeting that included Minister of Transport Akhom Termpittayapaisit that CAAT will now be suspending landing and take-off fees for commercial airlines at 5 airports, namely; Nakhon Ratchasima Airport, Pattani Airport, Tak Airport, Mae Sariang Airport in Mae Hong Son and Petchabun Airport. The suspension will begin this June and be in place for 5 years after a Ministry of Transport announcement later this month.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua,
National News Bureau Of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Thaksin urges Pheu Thai ex-MPs to visit people in their constituencies

Thai police arrest flood thieves

“Bike for Mom” historic event set to start making world record

Leave a Reply