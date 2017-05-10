Fees for airlines to be lifted at 5 airports

BANGKOK, 9 May 2017 (NNT) – The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) is seeking to encourage airlines to open more routes by waiving airport fees at 5 terminals starting this June 1.

CAAT Director Chula Sukmanop disclosed after a meeting that included Minister of Transport Akhom Termpittayapaisit that CAAT will now be suspending landing and take-off fees for commercial airlines at 5 airports, namely; Nakhon Ratchasima Airport, Pattani Airport, Tak Airport, Mae Sariang Airport in Mae Hong Son and Petchabun Airport. The suspension will begin this June and be in place for 5 years after a Ministry of Transport announcement later this month.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua,

National News Bureau Of Thailand