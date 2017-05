Thai Airways International was recertified to the international safety standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization.

The recertification was announced yesterday by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) at a ceremony presided over by Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisit to present the air operator’s certificate (AOC) to THAI by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.

By Thai PBS Reporters