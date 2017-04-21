ICAO to inspect safety standards at two Bangkok airports in July

BANGKOK, 20th April 2017 (NNT)-The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) will visit Thailand to inspect aviation safety standards at Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi International Airports in July.

In a National Steering Assembly Committee meeting on governance reforms, Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan was briefed on progress made on several issues including aviation safety; illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, and improvements being made to Bangkok’s crowded footpaths.

