Arisman given one year sentence by Supreme Court for defaming Abhisit

Redshirt activist and former well-known singer Arisman Pongruangrong was today sentenced to serve one year in prison by the Supreme Court for defaming the former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva in 2009.

The ruling today was final after he was charged by Abhisit of defamation for public address on two occasions, on October 11 and 17, 2009 at the Victory Monument and Government House, accusing him for delaying a royal pardon petition by former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, and for ordering troops to shoot at anti-government protesters.

Thai PBS