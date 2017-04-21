Friday, April 21, 2017
Home > News > Arisman given one year sentence by Supreme Court for defaming Abhisit

Arisman given one year sentence by Supreme Court for defaming Abhisit

Former PM Abhisit
TN News 0

Redshirt activist and former well-known singer Arisman Pongruangrong was today sentenced to serve one year in prison by the Supreme Court for defaming the former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva in 2009.

The ruling today was final after he was charged by Abhisit of defamation for public address on two occasions, on October 11 and 17, 2009 at the Victory Monument and Government House, accusing him for delaying a royal pardon petition by former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, and for ordering troops to shoot at anti-government protesters.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Abhisit’s honeymoon with strange bedfellow is over

Thailand approved the purchase of six used submarines: Yingluck

Nearly 100,000 Thais have been infected with Emphysema

Leave a Reply