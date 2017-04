BANGKOK, 20th April 2017 (NNT) – The National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) has reported that over 8,000 vehicles were confiscated from drunk drivers over the Songkran holiday.

The NCPO thanked all related officials for enforcing road safety measures during the the Thai New Year period, as well as the general public for their cooperation.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil,

National News Bureau Of Thailand