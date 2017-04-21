Friday, April 21, 2017
Thai narcotic suppression authorities smash a major international drug syndicate with link to Xaysana

Thai narcotic suppression police have smashed an international drug trafficking gang with link to the detained Laotian drug lord Xaysana Keopimpha and confiscated over 70 million baht assets of the gang.

Four gang members were arrested.

The arrest and seizure of the assets followed a year long investigation and tracking of the gang led by a Malaysian Chinese identified as Chieng Mee, a major international drug traffickers, according to the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB).

By Thai PBS Reporters

