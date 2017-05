About 200 people petitioned the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) Tuesday to probe a case in which they were lured into investing money in seminar packages, with total losses believed to have reached two billion baht.

The petition was submitted to Pol Capt Wisanu Chimtrakul, a DSI official specialising in consumer and environmental protection.

Full story: Bangkok Post

KING-OUA LAOHONG,

BANGKOK POST