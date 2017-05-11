Thursday, May 11, 2017
Police say Pat Napapa to face money laundering charge

Thai Baht coins
TV personality Ms Napapa “Pat” Tantrakul will face charge of money laundering after anti-narcotics police have found additional evidence to substantiate the charge against her.

An informed source in the anti-narcotics police said that the police, on May 9, sought court summons for the television emcee, wife of Akkarakit Worarotecharoendet, alias Benz Racing, to acknowledge the charge of money laundering on May 15 after the finding of new evidence implicating her of involvement in money laundering with her husband who is facing money laundering charge allegedly in connection with alleged Laotian drug lord.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters

