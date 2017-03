Wellknown actress Ms Napapa “Pat” Tantrakul will be summoned to be questioned by police regarding her dubious financial transactions after which she may be charged with collusion in money laundering, Pol Lt-Gen Sommai Kongvisaisook, commissioner of Metropolitan Anti-Narcotics Bureau, said on Saturday.

Besides the actress, he said 5-6 relatives of her husband, Mr Akkarakit Worarotecharoendet, aka Benz Racing, will also be summoned for questioning.

By Thai PBS Reporters