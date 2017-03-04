Benz Racing to face drug trafficking and money laundering conspiracy charge Monday

Police Narcotic Suppression Bureau will summon well-known car racer “Benz Racing” or Arkarakit Vorarojcharoendej to acknowledge drug and money laundering charges Monday.

Pol Maj Gen Pornchai Charoenwong, deputy commissioner of Police Narcotic Suppression Bureau said Benz Racing is to be summoned to face charges after police investigation revealed the Lamborghini car he claimed he owned actually belonged to Nattaphol Narkam or “Boy”, a leading member of the narcotic trafficking network run by the Laotian drug lord Xaysana Kaewpimpa.

By Thai PBS Reporters