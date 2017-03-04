Shrine Bombing Trial Postponed Because Interpreter’s Busy

Saturday, March 4, 2017
The Erawan Shrine
BANGKOK — The trial for two Uighur men accused of staging Thailand’s worst terror attack was postponed yet again because a court interpreter won’t be available for the next scheduled session, a defense lawyer said Friday.

The next witness examination hearing for the trial of the 2015 bombing was originally set for Monday and Tuesday, four months after the court last convened. But attorney Schoochart Kanpai said he was recently informed by the military court that the Uighur-English interpreter, who’s based in China, was too busy to visit Thailand on those days.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra

TN
