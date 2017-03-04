Malaysia May Kick Out North Korean Diplomats Amid Assassination Row

Malaysian authorities are seriously considering expelling North Korea’s ambassador and another diplomat from the reclusive state’s embassy in Kuala Lumpur over potential links to the murder of Kim Jong Un’s estranged half-brother, two Malaysian government sources told BenarNews.

A proposal to declare Ambassador Kang Chol and second secretary Hyon Kwang Song “persona non grata” has been put forth in high government circles and is under consideration, the sources said, speaking on condition their names not be revealed.

Kang Chol openly criticized Malaysian investigations into the death of Kim Jong Nam while Hyong Kwang Song is wanted by police for questioning over the murder at a Malaysian airport outside Kuala Lumpur on Feb. 13.

Two reasons have been cited for the proposed expulsion of the two North Korean diplomats –possible involvement in the assassination of Kim Jong Nam and revelations that North Korea was making Malaysia a base for arms dealing in violation of international sanctions – the sources said.

“No final decision yet, but we are discussing with the Foreign Ministry,” one source told BenarNews.

Kim Jong Nam died within 15 to 20 minutes after VX, a lethal, internationally banned nerve agent, was smeared on his face by two women, according to findings.

