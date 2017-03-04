Turkey’s Erdogan accuses Germany of “aiding terror”

PanARMENIAN.Net – Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, March 3 accused Berlin of “aiding and harbouring” terror after German authorities banned rallies courting support from Turkish expatriates for a constitutional change to expand Erdogan’s powers, AFP reports.

Ankara and Berlin were locked in acrimony and Erdogan also claimed a detained correspondent working for Germany’s Die Welt newspaper was a spy, an accusation Germany said “makes no sense.”

“They need to be put on trial for aiding and harbouring terror,” Erdogan said, criticising German authorities who had allowed outlawed Kurdish leaders to speak but had blocked rallies where Turkish ministers sought to address the Turkish community.

