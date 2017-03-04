Saturday, March 4, 2017
Home > Asia > Turkey’s Erdogan accuses Germany of “aiding terror”

Turkey’s Erdogan accuses Germany of “aiding terror”

John Kerry and Turkish Prime Minister Erdogan
TN Asia 0

PanARMENIAN.Net – Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, March 3 accused Berlin of “aiding and harbouring” terror after German authorities banned rallies courting support from Turkish expatriates for a constitutional change to expand Erdogan’s powers, AFP reports.

Ankara and Berlin were locked in acrimony and Erdogan also claimed a detained correspondent working for Germany’s Die Welt newspaper was a spy, an accusation Germany said “makes no sense.”

“They need to be put on trial for aiding and harbouring terror,” Erdogan said, criticising German authorities who had allowed outlawed Kurdish leaders to speak but had blocked rallies where Turkish ministers sought to address the Turkish community.

Full story: panarmenian.net

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

European Parliament in Brussels

Armenia, EU to finalize framework agreement by end of 2017: diplomat

Malaysian police rescue 136 human trafficking victims this year

Lake Ladoga in Russia

Massive energy blackout in Murmansk, Russia after reported blast at power station

Leave a Reply