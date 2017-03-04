Army chief’s plea for Dhammachayo to surrender

Army Commander-in-Chief General Chalermchai Sitthisart on Friday appealed to Phra Dhammachayo to turn himself in to face charges against him in order to spare his faithful followers the hardships of having to show up to protect him.

“I do not want to see 3,000-4,000 people to suffer because of just one man, even though most of them, including monks and lay people, are willing to suffer. I reckon Phra Dhammachayo, in his capacity as leader of Phra Dhammakaya temple, who used to preach the other people for decades should make sacrifice so that there will be peace,” said the army chief.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS