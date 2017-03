CHIANG MAI, 2nd March 2017 (NNT) – Six nations along the Mekong River have come together at a conference, and agreed to tackle the illegal drugs trade in the Golden Triangle area.

Justice Minister Suwaphan Tanyuwatthana presided over a ministerial meeting under the multilateral Memorandum of Understanding on regional narcotics suppression, held at Shangrila Hotel, Chiang Mai Province.

