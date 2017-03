YALA – A local leader was killed in a gun attack in front of his house in Muang district on Saturday morning.

Madolor Salae, 56, chairman of Porseng tambon administration organisation in Muang district, was getting out of his white Toyota Fortuner to close the gate of his house in tambon Sateng when two men on a motorcycle arrived and the pillion gunman allegedly fired multiple shots him with a pistol before fleeing.

MALUDING DEETO