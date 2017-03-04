Saturday, March 4, 2017
Malaysian businessmen give money to flood victims in southern Thailand

Flooding in Nakhon Si Thammarat
NAKHON SI THAMMARAT, 4th March 2017 (NNT) – A group of businessmen from Malaysia has donated a sum of money to the victims of the devastating floods that swept through southern Thailand in January.

Nakhon Si Thammarat Governor Sakon Chantharak this week greeted a group of businesspersons from Malaysia’s Kelantan state, who presented him with 300,000 baht to be spent on renovating and fixing houses that were damaged by the floods.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

TN
