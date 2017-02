BANGKOK, 8 February 2017 (NNT) – The Command Center for Disaster Prevention and Mitigation revealed that the South of Thailand no longer suffers from the flood crisis.

The command center has instructed provincial authorities to survey the flood damage and help people repair their homes within 30 days.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom