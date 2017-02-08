Chennai Oil Spill: State Government Under Fire for Attempt to Downplay Disaster

Two reports contradict Tamil Nadu government claim that the oil spill was limited to 20 tonnes. Scientists warn of grave ecological impact.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Director General of Shipping (DGS) has estimated the oil spill near Chennai could be double the 20 tonnes declared by the state. The DGS has said heavy damage to MT Dawn Kanchipuram, one of the two ships that collided leading to the spill, which leads it to surmise that the spill could be over 40 tonnes.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Paneerselvam visited the site of clean-up operations in the state Sunday. He had said that 90 percent of the sludge clearing had been done and that the oil spill was estimated at 20 tonnes. But the DGS assessment differs sharply with the state’s official version. The ships, MT Dawn Kanchipuram and MT MW Maple, collided outside the Kamarajar Harbour on January 28.

