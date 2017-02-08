Erdogan, Trump agree to act together on Syria’s al-Bab, Raqqa

PanARMENIAN.Net – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed in a phone call overnight to act together regarding the Islamic State controlled Syrian towns of al-Bab and Raqqa, Turkish presidential sources said on Wednesday, February 8, according to Reuters.

The two leaders discussed issues including a safe zone in Syria, the refugee crisis and the fight against terror, the sources said. They said Erdogan called on the United States not to support the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia.

