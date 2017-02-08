More violence, arrests in Paris suburbs, police say

PanARMENIAN.Net – French police arrested a dozen people in a fourth straight night of confrontation with youths in suburbs north of Paris, with tension sparked by accusations of police violence spreading to new areas, a police representative said, according to Reuters.

Yves Lefebvre told franceinfo public radio about 10 vehicles were torched as young people hurled petrol bombs in standoffs with law enforcement officers in a region north of the capital where more serious rioting drew world-wide attention in 2005.

“There were further violent showdowns overnight,” Lefebvre said.

