Thursday, February 9, 2017
Home > News > Police to increase security on Makha Bucha Day and Valentine’s Day

Police to increase security on Makha Bucha Day and Valentine’s Day

Thai Buddhists celebrating the Makha Bucha Day
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 8 February 2017 (NNT) – Deputy National Police Chief Pol Gen Chalermkiat Sriworakhan has instructed police nationwide to set up checkpoints in an effort to prevent crimes ahead of Makha Bucha Day and Valentine’s Day.

During a video conference, Pol Gen Chalermkiat told police units across the country to follow the Royal Thai Police’s guideline in dealing with criminal activities. More alcohol and weapon checkpoints are expected to be set up this year.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Thai protesters consider PM’s offer for Nov 14 elections in exchange for ending occupation

Libya rebel leader ‘tortured by CIA’ in Thailand

Thai Buddhists make merit on Asalha Puja Day

Leave a Reply