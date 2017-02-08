Police to increase security on Makha Bucha Day and Valentine’s Day

BANGKOK, 8 February 2017 (NNT) – Deputy National Police Chief Pol Gen Chalermkiat Sriworakhan has instructed police nationwide to set up checkpoints in an effort to prevent crimes ahead of Makha Bucha Day and Valentine’s Day.

During a video conference, Pol Gen Chalermkiat told police units across the country to follow the Royal Thai Police’s guideline in dealing with criminal activities. More alcohol and weapon checkpoints are expected to be set up this year.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom