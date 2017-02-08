Cabinet undecided on clemency for whistleblowers found guilty of bribery

THE CABINET is still undecided about whether to endorse a proposal to waive criminal charges against people who commit bribery if they provide information about official corruption, the Secretary-General to the Council of State said yesterday.

Distat Hotrakitya said the Cabinet had thoroughly discussed the proposal by Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong that Article 44 of the interim charter should be enforced to drop charges against bribers willing to give details of officials on the take.

By Nattapat Promkaew