Thai Airways electric vehicle at Suvarnabhumi
Thai Airways ranks best economy-class airline

By TN / September 13, 2018

Thai Airways took the top spot as the best economy-class airline in the world, according to the Skytrax’s annual “Best Airlines in the World” ranking for 2018.

Airlines based in Asia dominated the ranking, taking nine of the top 10 spots.

