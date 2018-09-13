Supreme court of Thailand in Bangkok
News

Fortune-teller sentenced to 4,355 years in jail for fraud

By TN / September 13, 2018

A well-known fortune-teller, widely known as “Sinsae Shogun”, was sentenced to 4,355 years in prison today after she was found guilty of 871 counts of fraud charges by the Criminal Court for cheating 871 customers who were lured into buying food supplements from her company with.

Her customers were led to believe that their purchases would entitle them to overseas trips that never took place.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close