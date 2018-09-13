Fortune-teller sentenced to 4,355 years in jail for fraud





A well-known fortune-teller, widely known as “Sinsae Shogun”, was sentenced to 4,355 years in prison today after she was found guilty of 871 counts of fraud charges by the Criminal Court for cheating 871 customers who were lured into buying food supplements from her company with.

Her customers were led to believe that their purchases would entitle them to overseas trips that never took place.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

