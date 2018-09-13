Government to destroy 861 illegal boats





A total of 861 unregistered fishing vessels are set to be destroyed by mid-December as the government ramps up efforts to improve the status of Thai fishery fleets, and its fight against illegal fishing before the next round of talks on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing with the European Union (EU) in September.

The vessels will be destroyed in order to clear up confusion about vessel identification, update the Thai fishing vessels’ registry, and to ensure these vessels will not be reused illegally, said Chirute Visalachitra, director-general of the Marine Department of the Ministry of Transport.

