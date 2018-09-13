Countdown to elections begins with two poll-related laws published in Royal Gazette





Countdown to the general elections has begun after two laws on elections of members of House of Representatives and selection of senators were published in the Royal Gazette today.

The senate selection act will take effect tomorrow while the MP election act will take effect after 90 days. Elections of MPs are constitutionally required to take place within 150 days after the enforcement of the law.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

