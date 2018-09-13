National Emblem of Thailand, depicting a dancing Garuda with outstretched wings
News

Countdown to elections begins with two poll-related laws published in Royal Gazette

By TN / September 13, 2018

Countdown to the general elections has begun after two laws on elections of members of House of Representatives and selection of senators were published in the Royal Gazette today.

The senate selection act will take effect tomorrow while the MP election act will take effect after 90 days. Elections of MPs are constitutionally required to take place within 150 days after the enforcement of the law.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close