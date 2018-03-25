Pro-election activists make a new demand for the army to dump the junta

Defying the junta’s order against political gathering, the pro-election activists staged a protest march from Thammasat University to the army headquarter on Ratchadamnoen Road to demand, among others, the army to stop supporting the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO).

Led by Rangsiman Rome, Sirawith Serithiwat, Aekkachai Hongkangwan and Ms Nuttaa Mahattana, the pro-election activists started gathering on the soccer field on the campus at about 4 pm before they moved out of the campus toward the army headquarter which is about a few kilometres away.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS