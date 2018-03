A terrorist of Moroccan origin took several hostages in a supermarket in the French town of Trebes on March 24. He killed 3 people and mortally wounded a police officer before he was shot down during a raid.

Sputnik discussed the attack with Maxime Lépante, investigator for French anti-Islamization, anti-immigration organization “Secular Response.”

