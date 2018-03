SA KAEO: Twelve people were injured when a chartered bus taking a group of lecturers from Maha Sarakham Rajabhat University on a study tour to Chanthaburi collided with a truck loaded with fish at an intersection in Khlong Hat district early on Sunday, police said.

Pol Capt Rungroj Chaoyotha, a Khong Hat police duty officer, said the accident occurred at about 3.30am at the Khlong Hat intersection.

SAWAT KETNGAM

BANGKOK POST