A small bus carrying 15 Chinese tourists spun out of control and ran off the road on Kata hill last night (Mar 23) at about 8:50pm, injuring four of the tourists, Karon Police confirmed early this morning (Mar 24).

The accident occurred at the last downhill slope on Kata hill, on Patak Moo 2 Rd, Karon sub-district, near the Karon Power sub-station.

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News