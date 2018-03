NARATHIWAT: Two volunteer rangers were wounded in an ambush by suspected insurgents at a school in Tak Bai district late Friday night.

The attack occurred at a building inside Ban Taliang School in tambon Koh Saton, said Pol Capt Nima-arming Watae, deputy investigation chief at Tak Bai police station, who received the report at 11.05pm on Friday.

WAEDAO HARAI

BANGKOK POST