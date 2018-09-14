‘Gorgeous’ cheerleader billboards spark war of words





Billboards with “gorgeous” head and shoulder shots of 15 former Thammasat University cheerleaders that allegedly aim to inspire students to apply to be cheerleaders this year are drawing mixed reactions from the public and netizens.

The billboards, which belong to the university’s Cheerleader Club, are placed at every corner of the university’s Tha Prachan and Rangsit campuses as advertisements to encourage students who want to represent the university as cheerleaders to apply in the selection process.

DUMRONGKIAT MALA

BANGKOK POST

