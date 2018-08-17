New rules ban students from ‘indecency’ and ‘inappropriate’ displays of affection





The Cabinet has approved the Education Ministry’s new regulations banning students from holding public gatherings, “inappropriate” displays of affection and causing public nuisance.

The new regulations, which will be implemented after being published in the Royal Gazette, is a revamp of the 2005 regulation on students’ conduct that warned students against public displays of affection and causing a public nuisance at night.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

