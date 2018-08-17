Turkey’s Worsening Economy May Provoke New Flow of Refugees to EU – Journalist





Across Europe there are fears the Turkish crisis may endanger the controversial EU refugee agreement signed between Brussels and Ankara in March 2016. Under the arrangement, Brussels promised to hand over €6 billion in financial aid, to be used by the Turkish government to finance projects for Syrian refugees.

The Turkish lira has lost almost a third of its value against the dollar since January, sparking a potential economic meltdown across Europe. However, it also puts the EU’s migration deal with Ankara on an unsteady footing.

Turkey may have agreed to share the burden of hosting millions of refugees but its leaders also leveraged the deal to extract maximum concessions from the EU, in an attempt to heal waning relations between both parties.

While their agreement has curbed illegal migration into the EU, Turkey has threatened repeatedly to abandon the deal because Brussels has not held up its side of the bargain. Sputnik spoke to Journalist Hakkı Öcal about the latest situation in Turkey.

