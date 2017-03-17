Friday, March 17, 2017
Turkey threatens to send “15,000 refugees a month” to Europe

Refugees and migrants arriving in Greece
PanARMENIAN.Net – Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has threatened to “blow the mind” of Europe by sending 15,000 refugees a month to EU territory, in an intensifying dispute with the bloc, AFP reports.

Ankara and Brussels almost a year ago on March 18 signed a landmark deal that has substantially lessened the flow of migrants from Turkey to Europe.

But the accord is now hanging in the balance due to the diplomatic crisis over the blocking of Turkish ministers from holding rallies in Europe.

